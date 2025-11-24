Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa's Bowl Game Projections Continue to Fluctuate

After improving to 7-4, the Iowa Hawkeyes once again saw a shift in their bowl game projections.

Jordon Lawrenz

The Iowa Hawkeyes huddles in the redzone against the Michigan State Spartans Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
The Iowa Hawkeyes huddles in the redzone against the Michigan State Spartans Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While one bowl game projection has remained the same, the Iowa Hawkeyes once again are projected for a new bowl game. Sitting at 7-4, their hopes of making the College Football Playoff have long been over, but they still have a chance at making a major bowl game.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach continue to come together to predict the bowl games, as there's only one game left in the regular season. Iowa knows it won't be making the Big Ten Championship game, so its season finale against Nebraska is its last chance to solidify itself in a big-time bowl game.

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; a general view of the stadium before the ReliaQuest Bowl between the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Iowa has been embarrassed by Tennessee in a bowl game before, so one could only imagine how much they want revenge. While this game would take place in Tampa instead of Orlando, it's yet another chance for them to come to Florida to play one of the SEC's finest teams.

Schlabach continues to see Iowa in this ReliaQuest Bowl game, and it's a game that would certainly look good on Kirk Ferentz's resume, if it is indeed his final year. While that may be unlikely, Hawkeyes fans know that they have to make every moment count and this could be a big one.

Should Iowa make this bowl game, it would kick off at noon EST on ESPN. The game is set to take place on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31. Tennessee is far from a lock to make this game, as is Iowa, but it would be quite an intriguing rematch of the Cheez-It Bowl.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah

Allegiant Stadium
Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders shield logo at midfield Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After pushing Iowa out of this game last week, Bonagura once again sees the Hawkeyes heading to Allegiant Stadium. Instead of playing in Florida at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Iowa could go to the west coast inside of a dome. Those are two completely different environments, but either way would have them playing in an NFL stadium.

For what it's worth, both Bonagura and Schlabach have Utah in this bowl game. Iowa's status remains up in the air, but should they lose to the Cornhuskers, it seems much more likely that this would be their destination. There's no shame in finishing 7-5, but that record may not cut it for a marquee B1G vs. SEC bowl game.

On paper, Utah seems to be a better team than Tennessee, which could lead some to believe the Las Vegas Bowl would be the bigger game. With the Utes fighting for their CFP lives, Tennessee already has three losses, which all but confirms they will be in a regular bowl game this postseason.

