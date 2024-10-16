Iowa Coach Opens Up On Unique QB Situation
Cade McNamara is the Iowa Hawkeyes' starting quarterback, and that doesn't look like it's going to change anytime soon regardless of how underwhelming he has been.
However, there is another quarterback on Iowa's roster who has been earning some playing time in very unique scenarios: Brendan Sullivan.
The Hawkeyes have been employing Sullivan in red-zone situations, and the package has been very successful, as Iowa has regularly been scoring touchdowns in those circumstances.
Offensive coordinator Tim Lester shed some light on the team's decision to roll with Sullivan down by the goal line.
“We were struggling inside the five,” Lester said, via Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. “It is what it is. I do envision what I want it to look like when we get down there. In the meantime, we got to be efficient. So adding a running quarterback into the mix was going to help.”
Sullivan has thrown for a touchdown and run for another. Additionally, the Hawkeyes have reached the end zone on all but one of Sullivan's red-zone appearances, and the one time they didn't score a touchdown, they converted a field goal.
The 22-year-old transferred over from Northwestern after last season.
Some Iowa fans have even been calling for Sullivan to supplant McNamara as the starter thanks to the latter signal-caller's struggles, but it appears that Iowa is content with its current setup.
The Hawkeyes improved to 4-2 with their win over the Washington Huskies last Saturday and will face the Michigan State Spartans this weekend.