Iowa Uncertain at RB Ahead of Indiana Matchup
One of Iowa’s (3-1) (1-0) biggest games of the season is approaching at a rapid pace. This week, the red-hot Indiana Hoosiers (4-0) (1-0) are looking to continue their superb win rate under coach Curt Cignetti in an effort to prove they are no Cinderella.
With recent changes in the Hawkeyes’ depth chart, there is a lot of discussion over a number of positions, but none more than the running back room.
Here is what Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said during his obligatory press conference.
“The few, the proud, the free. Whoever is healthy is in there. We have Kamari [Moulton] back. He looked really good the other night, and he’s doing great. T.J.[Terrell Washington Jr] certainly is ready to roll, and then Nathan [McNeil] would be the next guy up. That’s pretty much where we’re at right now. We’ll play with the guys we have.”
After the Hoosiers’ monster 63-10 win over Illinois last week, Cignetti revealed a key coverage flaw in his squad's performance. With a banged-up running back room that will see two sophomores in Moulton and Washington paired up with the freshman McNeil, it may be the time to crank up the passing game.
Thus far this season, Moulton has tallied 90 yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.3 yards per carry in what has been a stop-and-start campaign for him.
Washington has seen the ball 24 times this year and is just five yards short of the 100-yard mark, averaging an efficient four yards per run.
Lastly, there is freshman Nathan McNeil. McNeil has posted 14 carries for 80 yards and looks ready for an increased role if called upon.
This is an Iowa team that touts the 40th-best rushing yards per game with 200.5, proving to be the biggest cog in what makes the Hawkeyes tick. Especially with a passing attack that has faltered, ranking as the 127th-worst passing attack in the nation. An average of 137.8 yards per game through the air is not getting any teams anywhere fast.
Both the Hawkeyes and the Hoosiers are off to undefeated starts in conference play and will look to continue their marches to the top of the Big 10. While Cignetti is yet to visit Kinnick in his career, the former James Madison University coach has toppled nearly every challenge that has come his way. Can Ferentz’s dangerous rushing attack and versatile defense cause a Cignetti slip? Kickoff is set for 3:30.
