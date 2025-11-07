WWE Superstar and Iowa Legend Set For Big Noon Kickoff
Big Noon Kickoff identified WWE's Big E as an "Iowa Football Legend" when they announced he'd be joining the show. Ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes' biggest game in recent memory, the one and only Big E will be in attendance.
Big E has been very vocal about his love for Iowa, the place where he played football from 2004-06. His football career may not have gone the way he intended, but the former defensive lineman has long remained in the mix of Hawkeyes fans.
No. 20 Iowa has a chance to upset No. 9 Oregon in an afternoon game that could get ugly. With rain and high winds on the way, Iowa will do everything in their power to pull out a win with the former WWE Champion in attendance.
Big Noon Kickoff Receives An Upgrade
College Gameday has always had an edge on Big Noon Kickoff, but it's guest like this that are going to bring in a certain fanbase. Not only are WWE fans going to tune in to see what Big E has to say, but plenty of Hawkeyes fans know just how much he's shown his love for the city and the team.
Sitting at 6-2, Iowa knows their only shot at making the College Football Playoffs is by beating Oregon. That would be step one in a four part plan that is as simple as it gets: win out. There's no better place than to start at Kinnick Stadium, but the road ahead gets a lot tougher as they fly across the country next week to take on a ranked USC team.
Get To Know Big E
Big E, who hasn't wrestled since 2022 due to a neck injury, remains one of the most beloved WWE superstars of all time. He's a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and six time Tag Team Champion as part of The New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.
As part of Big Noon Kickoff, Big E will likely lock in a prediction for Iowa, but he'll scream and shout and be the most charasmatic guest the show has seen all year. Despite his neck injury, he remains a very public figure as he navigates his life post-injury.
Iowa welcomed Ettore Ewen as a defensive lineman. He was redshirted in 2004, and then missed the entire 2005 season due to a preseason injury. Thankfully for Big E, he saw the field in 2006 before taking his talents to the world of pro wrestling.
