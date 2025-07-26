Iowa Legend George Kittle Delivers Strong Message About Brock Purdy
Iowa Hawkeyes legend and San Francisco 49ers tight end delivered a message about his quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy bought a house down in Nashville, Tennessee, making it an easier commute to work out with Kittle in the offseason.
“With Brock down there, it’s really fun,” Kittle said. “They give us a list of routes that they want us to focus on, and for us to be able to run 20, 30, 40 routes, two to three days a week, that helps me. So when we get back and we show up here, it’s not like we are running routes for the first time and have that rust.”
Kittle has been the top target for Purdy since he took over as the 49ers' starting quarterback.
“Obviously, got some work with Kittle, Mason Pline,” Purdy said. “Obviously at George’s place it’s just a bunch of tight ends and everything, but really good work that we got, so I was excited about that.”
Kittle also worked out with former 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard at his compound this offseason.
“It’s awesome,” Kittle said. “I’ve been really lucky to have C.J. Beathard down there who knows our offense, so it’s really helpful for me. I’m not training with a quarterback who doesn’t know it.”
Kittle is coming off a great season, as he hauled in 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 31-year-old has grown into one of the best tight ends in the NFL, but showed flashes of his talent during his time with the Hawkeyes. In Kittle's senior season at Iowa, he had 22 receptions for 314 yards and four touchdowns.
With Kittle's extra offseason work with Purdy, he is poised for another great season as the 49ers look to make it back to the playoffs after missing them in 2024.
