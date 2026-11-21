This is a Kirk Ferentz game. What exactly do I mean by that? This is one of those games that, despite the external noise and ruckus around the Iowa Hawkeyes, he rallies his team inside the walls of his locker room to come together for a late-season run. It's what he's done at Iowa his entire career.

Iowa plays really, really good football in two types of situations. One is when they are doubted, have their backs against the wall, and are not believed in. The other is in the month of November.

This game is both. Kirk Ferentz gets to use two of those when Iowa takes on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday.

Confuse the Illinois QB with tight windows

If Illinois is going to be with Carson Boyd, the third-string quarterback with four passes this season, Iowa has a severe advantage when Illinois has to throw the ball. Iowa can send some pressure from the linebackers or slot cornerbacks to get home.

The speed that Iowa's defense plays with will close windows in a hurry, make it seem like the Hawkeyes have 15 defenders on the field at times, and create some great chances for turnovers, three-and-outs, and opportunities to set the offense up with short fields to score on.

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Limit explosive plays by Illinois

This is how Illinois hangs around. The Illini may have some injuries piling up, but their two top playmakers on offense are good to go in this one, which commands the full attention of Iowa's defense wherever they are on the field.

Wide receiver Collin Dixon and running back Aidan Laughery can hurt Iowa in the blink of an eye, which is how Illinois can linger. I think Iowa has a large advantage if it can force the Illini to sustain drives, but if these two get free, Iowa could be chasing them all over the field in this game.

Pull out just enough wrinkles on offense

I don't think we need Iowa to be coming out in four- and five-wide receiver sets in this game. That's not who they are, nor should they try to act like it. I want to see Iowa stay committed to the ground game, which is where the offense has found great success.

That said, Iowa can use this game to get some more unique motions going or get some RPOs involved to get other guys the ball quickly and in space to let them turn easy passes and short catches into chunk plays.

Tim Lester is still going to lean on the ground game and throw the play-action off of it, but don't be shocked if the Hawkeyes have just a sprinkle of razzle dazzle as the holidays approach.