The Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini have played their fair share of games in frigid, painful, and downright unenjoyable weather before. This year's Week 12 matchup doesn't look like that will be the case when these two get underway from Champaign.

The forecast is about as good as you can ask for at this time of the year, when the Midwest could just as easily have given us rain, snow, cold, or all of the above.

Iowa vs Illinois Forecast

Temperatures: High of 64 degrees, RealFeel of 58 degrees at kickoff, low of 53 degrees



Chance of Precipitation: 25% chance of precipitation, with a forecast calling for mostly cloudy skies, breezy, and warm



Wind: 14mph to the South, with gusts up to 23mph to the South



Humidity: High of 84% humidity, 61% humidity at kickoff

It's hard to beat this sort of weather for the weekend before Thanksgiving. Iowa and Illinois have played games well below freezing before, when points were nearly impossible to come by and every catch or hit hurt that much more.

For a game on November 21, this weather is pristine for a football game, aside from the breeziness, which could come into play in the kicking game, should these teams be punting a lot of trying field goals - something not entirely out of the question.

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Who does this forecast favor?

I have to think this forecast is great for the game Iowa wants to play. The Hawkeyes can start pounding the rock, get the offensive line and running backs going, and not worry about wetness or cold hands letting the ball come loose and bounce around on the ground.

The wind is something of note to me. If Iowa can get up on Illinois and force them to throw the ball to come back in this game, it could get hung up in the gusts, creating opportunities for takeaways by the Iowa secondary.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This is a welcome sight for a November game in Champaign. Having been to a few games here myself as a kid growing up an hour away from campus, I can say this place can be a cold, bone-chilling wind tunnel on the wrong day, making it a rather unenjoyable experience.

This weather is setting up nicely for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who simply cannot take even one more misstep and, honestly, still need some help to make the College Football Playoff.