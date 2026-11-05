Iowa Football Injury Update: Hawkeyes Banged Up, Northwestern Faces Huge Question Mark

You can tell that college football has hit the month of November. Not only are the temperatures about to begin dropping across Big Ten country, but the injury reports are starting to grow longer and longer each weekend for everyone in the conference.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and Northwestern Wildcats have put together quite a lengthy availability report that features a total of 29 players listed on the report in some capacity heading into the weekend. Both teams see key players on the report, too, that raise some concerns.

Iowa is thin on the offensive line

After holding up for most of the year across the front, Iowa's offensive line is starting to see its depth go away in a hurry. Starting center Cael Winter is going to miss this game, along with key depth pieces Lucas Allgeyer, Trent Wilson, and Cannon Leonard.

Iowa is paper-thin across the offensive line now. Fortunately, four of the five starters remain in the lineup, with Michael Myslinski slotting in at the starting center position in place of Cael Winter.

Injuries are starting to pile up for Iowa. Tons of OL out.



Jaylen Watson and Zach Lutmer are questionable for Saturday night’s game: pic.twitter.com/4VbmAWrW7m — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 5, 2026

Question marks in Iowa's secondary

Two of Iowa's starting defensive backs are nursing some sort of injury and are listed as questionable heading into this weekend's contest against Northwestern. Starting cornerback Jaylen Watson and the do-it-all safety Zach Lutmer are each trying to get ready to go on Saturday.

My intuition tells me Iowa is likely to have both of them, as neither seemed horribly banged up after the Wisconsin contest, but only time will tell, along with a pregame workout on the field, as to whether one or both of Watson and Lutmer are good to go.

Northwestern QB Aidan Chiles is questionable

The most shocking name on the availability report is Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles. He is currently listed as questionable for the game this weekend, which completely changes the complexion of things if he isn't ready to go.

He didn't exit Northwestern's last game against Oregon early with an injury, but he did go just 5-for-14 in the second half. Could that have been injury-related, or the Ducks' defense figuring out Northwestern a bit more as the game went on?

My gut tells me Chiles is going this weekend, and in all honesty, is probably closer to 100% healthy than he is questionable for being able to play. One thing to watch, depending on what the injury is, could be his impact on the ground.