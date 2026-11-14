Iowa vs. Purdue: Hawkeyes' 3 Keys to Victory Against the Boilermakers

There's something nice about knowing exactly what the Iowa Hawkeyes want to do in a football game and are going to try to do, regardless of the opponent, weather, or any extenuating circumstances. You can prepare for what's about to happen. That goes for Iowa and the opponent.

This week's opponent, the Purdue Boilermakers, knows what's in store. They are going to try to come to Kinnick Stadium and beat Iowa. As for the Hawkeyes, I think this game comes down to three different areas that will decide this game, and they are all Iowa's strengths.

Lean on the run game heavily

I really like how Iowa has thrown the ball this year. Tim Lester and Hank Brown have shown a willingness to open things up and take downfield shots. There are times for that. Iowa has proven that the offense can do it. This game, however, is one I don't think Iowa should force it in.

Last weekend, Michael Myslinski slid into the starting center spot for Cael Winter, as is expected to be the case again this weekend, and ran the ball great. Myslinski is going to be at center again this week, which means another week of continuity up front. Run the ball. Eat up chunks. Prosper.

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Send pressure early and often on defense

Don't let Purdue gain an ounce of hope or let them hang around. Iowa has generated great pressure all season long, and I would turn it up a few notches early in this one. Putting stress on Purdue's offense could see the dam break for this defense.

It will be Kinnick Stadium at night. Iowa will be playing at a frenzied pace with the College Football Playoff lingering, just a few weeks away. Getting Ryan Browne rattled early could be one of the biggest factors for Iowa in this game. Not to mention, it can set up the offense in good field position.

Avoid self-inflicted mistakes

Purdue is going to come out swinging against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have to manage the swings early in this game and settle in. That's the first part of the equation. The other part is Iowa not doing its own part in letting Purdue hang around.

Iowa has to fix the fumbling issues. Turning the ball over is one quick way to let a team linger, making them more dangerous as the game goes on. Keep the turnovers to a minimum, don't let the flags come into play, and turn this into a game decided by execution.