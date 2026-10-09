3 Bold Predictions for the Iowa Hawkeyes Versus the Washington Huskies

The Iowa Hawkeyes have to handle the hostile crowd and atmosphere inside Husky Stadium first and foremost on Friday night. They can't let things get out of hand early due to the crowd noise having an impact.

That can be handled by running the ball well, taking away a team's best player, and stealing the momentum with turnovers. Those, together, build the bold prediction for Iowa against the Washington Huskies.

Cam Buffington gets his hands on a turnover

It's a matter of time before the turnover machine turns on for the Hawkeyes. This unit has traditionally been great at getting takeaways.



Through five games, Iowa has forced five turnovers, with four of those through the air and one fumble recovery. That's where I think Cam Buffington joins the party.

Iowa knows it needs to steal possessions in this game with an offense that could face some rocky times with health concerns at the quarterback position. Cam Buffington has been elite this year, consistently being near the ball. That often translates into the ball finding its way into the right hands.

Two different Iowa running backs find the end zone

The Hawkeyes have heard the noise around the run game this week and how it has faltered in three games against Power Four opponents. This is an opportunity to get the run game going on the road and silence a hostile environment.

Having a full, healthy stable of backs helps. Kamari Moulton will lead the way, but don't be surprised to see L.J. Phillips get more work, especially in short-yardage and goal-line situations.



Nonetheless, Iowa gets it going on the ground a bit with a combination of two of Moulton, Phillips, Xavier Williams, Nathan McNeil, or Braeden Jackson finding pay dirt.

Demond Williams Jr. is held under 225 total yards

This is what it really boils down to for Iowa on defense. The Huskies' run game has seen some pop with Brian Bonner at times, but overall, it's been less effective than they would like. Demond Williams leads Washington in rushing attempts, which I expect to stay the case here.

If Iowa can force him into passing downs, with the potential for a wet and windy forecast, things tilt towards the Hawkeyes in a big way. Williams is throwing for 265 yards per game, but if Iowa can drop into coverage on passing downs or heat him up with exotic blitzes, life gets quite tougher.

Williams is putting up 303 total yards per game as the main catalyst of this offense. Phil Parker routinely takes away teams' best players, and I like him to do it here.