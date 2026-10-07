No Room For Error: 3 Iowa Hawkeyes That Must Shine Against Washington

Friday night lights are where the stars come out, and the Iowa Hawkeyes need a cast of stars to shine against the Washington Huskies in a game they need to win if they want to keep College Football Playoff hopes alive.

These are the moments in a season where things can go two ways. One is to let one loss spiral into multiple losses, putting a damper on the entire season. The other is to respond to that sort of slip-up and get back on track.



With a bye week looming after, this game should have Iowa's full attention from its stars.

Tony Diaz, WR

It's unclear who will be under center for the Iowa Hawkeyes, with Hank Brown nursing a sprained AC joint and admitting it is unclear whether he will be good to go. Should he be sidelined, Jeremy Hecklinski steps in.

Regardless of who is under center, Tony Diaz is in a key spot in this game. He gets open. He has the wiggle to break free. He has great hands. Be it Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski, Diaz is the first look in Iowa's passing attack.



So, whether it's a bruised Hank Brown or a fresh Jeremy Hecklinski, this is his time to pick up his quarterback with some plays on tough catches and yards after the catch.

L.J. Phillips Jr., RB

L.J. Phillips Jr. has been quiet for Iowa this year. It's due to a high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for a few weeks, but it feels like he is ready to break out for Iowa's run game that desperately needs a playmaker to step up.

Against Ohio State, Phillips toted the rock just four times, but churned out 16 yards, which looked like he had some rhythm with the offensive line, a group he gave high praise to this week.

"Those guys are blocking their tails off, and as a running back, you have got to run hard and create your own holes sometimes.



"They're doing everything they can. They're up against really good players. The hardest position is being an offensive lineman, so we have to make their job easy. Shame on me if I can't get them extra yards because I'm running soft," Phillips said.

"Shame on me if I can't get them extra yards because I'm running soft."



A now-heathy L.J. Phillips says he's taking responsibility for getting every yard - and more - the offensive line gives him. Iowa RB's netted just 45 yards on the ground against Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/wL4YdPPPbu — Jack Lido (@JackLido) October 6, 2026

Cam Buffington, LB

This game has a bit of a feel like Iowa State for Cam Buffington's role. Washington isn't going to run it as effectively as Iowa State, or at least Iowa hopes, but Demond Williams Jr. is going to create some plays. Cam Buffington's lateral quickness will be on full display in this game.

Washington has speed at the receiver position, and so do Williams' legs. Limiting the chunk plays on quarterback runs or underneath routes that turn into a long catch-and-run is how Iowa gets off the field in this game. It's another moment for Cam Buffington to elevate himself.