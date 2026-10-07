Is Kirk Ferentz Giving the Full Story on Iowa's QB Health? I Think So - Here's Why

The quarterback situation is taking over the headlines surrounding the Iowa Hawkeyes again. This time, it isn't for a quarterback competition. It's more of a matter of who is going to start this week's game against Washington due to health concerns.

Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's quarterback situation

As usual, Kirk Ferentz didn't make any declarations as far as who would be starting, but he didn't shy away from making it very clearly known that Hank Brown is working through an injury that could sideline him against Washington.

"I don't think there's any downside to having two good players. We feel good about Hank. Right now it's just a matter of can he go physically?



"Based on what I know thus far -- and he's still got three days here, so anything can happen -- but based on what I know thus far, it would be foolish for us to say he's starting. If he does, great. If he doesn't, we go with Jeremy, and we're ready to do it," Ferentz said about Iowa's quarterbacks.

When meeting with the media, Hank Brown didn't shy away from the elephant in the room, either. He revealed he suffered a sprained AC joint that has put his starting status in jeopardy.

"I guess the good news is one benefit about it being so close, it's so far proven to be accurate. Whoever's in there is the guy we'll go with and not worry about it.



"We'll have a week after this game is over to contemplate and see where things are. We'll have more information then, too. Really, our focus is just on getting ready.

"I complimented Heck the way he jumped in there and never really flinched on Saturday. Again, he'll do the same thing this week. I don't know why he wouldn't," Ferentz continued.

Why Kirk Ferentz is being honest and true

At this point, Kirk Ferentz has nothing to hide about Hank Brown's injury. Even if he wanted to, that charade was blown by Hank Brown telling the media he had a sprained AC joint. Now, should he have ever said that? That's another discussion for another day.

I do think Kirk Ferentz was encouraged by what he saw from Jeremy Hecklinski against Ohio State when he was thrown into a brutally tough environment. He led Iowa on a touchdown drive and was 5-for-5 passing on the day. That exudes confidence, which is needed when walking into a hostile Husky Stadium.