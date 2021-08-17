Watch: Joey Labas Kids Day Plays

IOWA CITY, Iowa - You've made it to the final installment of our four-part video series capturing all of the 11-on-11 plays from Saturday's Iowa Football Kids Day open practice here at Kinnick Stadium. We finish up with all the reps from true freshman quarterback Joey Labas.

You can watch all snaps with QB1 Spencer Petras HERE, No. 2 Alex Padilla HERE and third-teamer Deuce Hogan HERE. All four videos give you the 11-on-11 workout in its entirety.