Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballWrestlingSpring SportsSI.COM
Search
Watch: Joey Labas Kids Day Plays

Watch: Joey Labas Kids Day Plays

Check Out All Practice Reps from True Freshman QB
Author:
Publish date:
Check Out All Practice Reps from True Freshman QB

IOWA CITY, Iowa - You've made it to the final installment of our four-part video series capturing all of the 11-on-11 plays from Saturday's Iowa Football Kids Day open practice here at Kinnick Stadium. We finish up with all the reps from true freshman quarterback Joey Labas. 

You can watch all snaps with QB1 Spencer Petras HERE, No. 2 Alex Padilla HERE and third-teamer Deuce Hogan HERE. All four videos give you the 11-on-11 workout in its entirety. 

137A0637
Football

Watch: Joey Labas Kids Day Plays

137A0619
Football

Watch: Deuce Hogan Kids Day Plays

137A0675
Football

Alex Padilla Reps from Kids Day

137A0510
Football

Tyler Goodson Has NFL Dream

Iowa QBs Media Day Interviews
Football

Iowa quarterbacks a tight group

137A0915
Football

Spencer Petras Kids Day Plays

137A0767
Football

Ivory Kelly-Martin Back in Action

137A0748
Football

Thoughts and Observations from Kids Day

137A1216
Football

Iowa Football Kids Day Photo Gallery