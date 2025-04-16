Iowa Standout Lands Mighty Comparison to Former Cowboys Superstar
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson has actually developed into one of the more polarizing prospects heading into the NFL Draft.
Some absolutely love Johnson and think he could become a superstar on the professional level, but others are stuck on his rather pedestrian showing at the Scouting Combine.
Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is expected to be a Day 2 pick later this month, and one team that has expressed heavy interest in him is the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys needs a halfback after losing Rico Dowdle to free agency, so it would absolutely make sense for them to scoop up Johnson in the draft.
Ironically enough, in a detailed piece where ESPN's Matt Miller ranked all of the prospects in this upcoming class and provided NFL comparisons for each of them, he likened Johnson to former Dallas superstar DeMarco Murray.
"The powerful downhill runner keeps defenders guessing with good short-area agility and a devastating stiff-arm," Miller wrote of Johnson. "He added 936 yards after first contact last season -- seventh most in the FBS -- and enters the NFL with limited wear-and-tear after only 240 carries in 2024 and 508 in his college career."
Johnson racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns during his final season at Iowa in 2024, averaging a robust 6.4 yards per carry. He led the Big Ten in each of the former categories and also set the Hawkeyes' single-season record for rushing scores.
Meanwhile, Murray spent four years with the Cowboys between 2011 and 2014, posting a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns. His most productive season came in 2014, when he led the NFL with 1,845 yards and 13 touchdowns, logging 4.7 yards per attempt. Murray even finished third in MVP voting that year as a result.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa Star Turning Heads with Los Angeles Dodgers
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Set to Meet with Intriguing Transfer Portal Target
MORE: Is Iowa Hawkeyes Star in Danger of Going Undrafted?
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Land Starting Guard Transfer From Big 12 School
MORE: 11 Teams Showing Interest in Iowa Hawkeyes’ Transfer Forward