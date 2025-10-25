Iowa Holds Dominant Streak Over Minnesota
Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz has been around since 1999, so he's no stranger to the Iowa vs. Minnesota rivalry. The all-time winningest coach in B1G history is set to play the Golden Gophers for the 27th time in his career.
Recent history favors Iowa over Minnesota, and it's not even closer. Minnesota stole a 12-10 win in 2023, a game that was played at Kinnick Stadium, one Hawkeyes fans still haven't forgotten about. Rivalry games always intensify the atmosphere, and that was a game Iowa knows they want back.
Iowa Has Won Nine Of Their Last 10 Meetings
2023 aside, Iowa has dominated this rivalry since 2012. Minnesota took care of business in 2014, 51-14, but since then it's been all Hawkeyes. Iowa's 40-35 win in 2015 began a stretch of eight straight for Iowa.
Iowa won every game from 2015-22 before the low-scoring affair occured in 2023. Last season, the Hawkeyes made sure to get their revenge in Minnesota, 31-14. Now, the rivalry game returns to Iowa where Ferentz and company are looking to make a statement.
Their 17-point win last year was their best since they won, 35-7, on November 13, 2020. Iowa dropped 48 points on the Golden Gophers in 2018, a huge boost of confidence after a pair of low-scoring wins in 2016-17.
2023 was quite the year for Iowa. The Hawkeyes made it to the B1G Championship game, one they lost, 26-0, to Michigan. They were then shutout, 35-0, by Tennessee in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Two lopsided losses didn't define their season, but a low-scoring middle half stood out the most.
From October 14 to November 4, the Hawkeyes outscored their opponents, 35-25. Those combined scores came from a three-game stretch where they went 2-1. They beat Wisconsin, 15-6, lost to Minnesota, 12-10, then took down Northwestern, 10-7.
Iowa's Offense Is Up For The Challenge
Led by fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski, Iowa should have no issues scoring against Minnesota this time around. Their 2023 struggles were highlighted by a mid-season drought. This year, things are completely different.
Gronowski is leading this offense with stellar numbers. Iowa is entering the game favored by more than a touchdown, a shocking statistic knowing how close most of these games have been. In total, four of the last six games have been decided by five points or fewer. This will likely be another close game in the series as Ferentz looks to improve on his 19-7 record against Minnesota.
