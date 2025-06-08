NFL Insider Reveals Bold Outlook for Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star
The hype continues to grow for former Iowa Hawkeyes' star running back Kaleb Johnson as we approach the 2025 NFL season.
In a recent episode of ESPN's NFL Live, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler mentioned that the Pittsburgh Steelers believe Johnson will have an "instant impact" with the organization when discussing the team's signing of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
"When I talked to someone with the Steelers last night about [Aaron] Rodgers, first guy they mentioned was Kaleb Johnson," Fowler said on an episode ESPN's NFL Live. "They believe he's gonna make an instant impact."
After an impressive 2024 campaign with the Hawkeyes that included 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 attempt, Johnson was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. Iowa fans rejoiced with the pick, as Johnson now seems primed for an immediate starting role due to the franchise failing to resign former 2021 first-round pick Najee Harris this offseason.
Now, the 21-year-old talented rusher will join the Steelers' current running back room of Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell. Both rushers are known for their explosive playmaking ability, which gives Johnson the chance to receive work in early-down situations for Pittsburgh's offense. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is known for utilizing halfbacks that excel in the "bruiser" role, with Harris totaling over 1,000 yards in 2024.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage Here
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Head Coach Excited to Have New Offensive Analyst
MORE: Big Ten Analysts Make Predictions on Iowa Hawkeyes Finish in Conference
MORE: Hawkeyes Labeled Dangerous Wildcard in College Football Playoff Race
MORE: New Iowa QB Mark Gronowski Gets Early NFL Draft Attention