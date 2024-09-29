One Seriously Concerning Stat for Iowa QB
The Iowa Hawkeyes' offense has been absolutely carried by star running back Kaleb Johnson. However, if the team wants to be a contender in the Big Ten, they will need quarterback Cade McNamara to figure out his struggles.
Through the first four games of the year, McNamara has completed 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 588 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has had two games in that time period where he didn't reach 100 passing yards in the game.
Clearly, the lack of production from the quarterback position is not going to get the job done.
Iowa doesn't need McNamara to be a superstar. They do need him to produce enough to take some pressure off of Johnson and the ground game.
Now, one seriously concerning statistic has surfaced about McNamara so far this season.
Pro Football Focus has revealed that when the pocket has been kept clean, McNamara has been good. He has completed 54 of his 76 passes for 506 yards. However, when he's under pressure, he is just 10-for-26 for 82 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.
Basically, if opposing teams can put pressure on McNamara, he has been very bad. That is the clear-cut blueprint to beating the Hawkeyes this season so far.
Going up against the top teams in the Big Ten comes with pressure. McNamara hasn't played anyone that looks to be a College Football Playoff contender this season and he has struggled. That doesn't bode well for Iowa's games against teams like Ohio State, who they will play next.
McNamara has to figure out how to play better. Again, he doesn't need to force the issue and put up huge numbers. He just needs to play serviceable football.
If he can do that, he will open up more running room for Johnson.
Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how the Hawkeyes looks against the Buckeyes. It will be an extremely tough game and they will need McNamara to step up and produce a decent game.