Is Rising Iowa Hawkeyes Star the Next Kaleb Johnson?
The Iowa Hawkeyes are losing a critical piece of their offense this spring, as star running back Kaleb Johnson is entering the NFL Draft.
Johnson was thoroughly dominant for Iowa in 2024, racking up 1,537 rushing yards and setting the school's single-season record with 21 rushing touchdowns.
So, just how will the Hawkeyes replace that production?
Well, Iowa has a couple of interesting halfbacks on its roster heading into next season, and one in particular seems to have emerged as the favorite to fill Johnson's shoes: Kamari Moulton.
Moulton actually went into 2024 with the expectation that he would be largely sharing the backfield with Johnson, but it didn't take the latter long to leave Moulton in his wake.
However, Moulton showed obvious signs of potential this past year, like on Nov. 23 against Maryland when he carried the ball 12 times for 114 yards and a touchdown. And in the Music City Bowl, when he totaled 96 yards and score on 14 attempts.
On the season overall, the 20-year-old registered 473 yards while reaching the end zone three times on 5.6 yards per tote as Iowa's No. 2 running back.
Expect those numbers to see a rather significant uptick in 2025 now that Johnson is gone and Moulton seems set to take on the role of lead back.
Now, the one concern for Moulton is his inexperience as a pass-catcher, as he logged just one catch for 12 yards this past year. He also didn't post a single reception as a freshman in 2023.
Perhaps more playing time is the easy solution for Moulton, but it would definitely be nice to see him become more of threat in the aerial attack right off the bat next season.
Regardless, the Hawkeyes may very well have their answer to Johnson's departure waiting in the wings. We'll see if Moulton can deliver.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Shocking Prediction for 2026 QB
READ MORE: Analyst Exposes Biggest Question for Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB
READ MORE: 5 Teams Named Top Fits for Iowa Hawkeyes Star in NFL Draft
READ MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Standout Receives Deflating NFL Comparison
READ MORE: Iowa Superstar Continues to Earn Tantalizing NFL Comparison