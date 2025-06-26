Seattle Seahawks Urged to Make Major Late-Free Agency Move
Former Iowa Hawkeye legend Brandon Scherff is still without a team as the offseason nears its end. That’s not too much of a surprise for the 33-year-old guard who has battled injuries through most of his career.
Still, there has been plenty of anticipation about where he could sign for the 2025 season. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz suggests the Seattle Seahawks should be the team to give him a call before training camp begins in late July.
The Seahawks invested in their interior offensive line in the 2025 NFL Draft with their selection of Grey Zabel with the No. 18 overall pick. Zabel figures to be the left guard for Seattle, but the franchise still has major question marks at center and right guard.
Scherff could solve the problem at right guard in 2025 if given the opportunity. Pro Football Focus gave him favorable grades for his pass-blocking efforts last season, scoring a 74.5. His run grades were worse, 57.3, but Jacksonville’s struggles in the ground game last season extended far beyond Scherff.
Seattle’s leading candidate at right guard, Christian Haynes, a third-round pick last year, has only seen 167 snaps in his career. Haynes may be the long-term answer at the position, but another year in the oven (or battling Olu Oluwatini at center) with Scherff in tow to mentor the young interior group could be a valuable play for Seattle’s new offense in the long run.
Still, Scherff would most likely prefer to land with a true title contender. He didn’t miss a start in his three seasons with the Jaguars, but only two came in the postseason, both in his first season in Duval. Scherff has been mentioned this off-season as a potential target for teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, who would provide a better opportunity for Scherff to retire in the coming years with some hardware.
A stint with Baltimore would be fitting, considering fellow former Hawkeye lineman Marshal Yanda carved out a likely Hall of Fame career with the Ravens over the course of his 13-year career.