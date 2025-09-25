Gavin Stecker Continues to Gain Major Div. I Football Interest
Bettendorf High School junior Gavin Stecker has several offers already lined up on the table for his future services on the football field.
Those include from in-state schools Iowa and Iowa State, along with Kansas, Kansas State and Minnesota. This past weekend, though, Stecker was able to be on-site as Notre Dame extended an invitation to check out the Fighting Irish program and campus.
“Great environment up there,” Stecker told Irish Sports Daily of his visit. “They got their first win this season, so kicked it off right vs. Purdue, won the rivalry, so it was a great environment.”
Bettendorf Prospect Holds Multiple Div. I Offers
Stecker, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds, has visits to Iowa and Kansas State lined up. He will be in Iowa City to see the Hawkeyes take on Minnesota and down in Manhattan, Kansas for the Wildcats’ matchup with Deion Sanders and Colorado.
The offer from Minnesota just came earlier this month, as PJ Fleck and his coaching staff liked what they saw from him. His first offer came from Matt Campbell and Iowa State in November of last year.
As a sophomore, Stecker was all over the field for the Bulldogs, recording 58 tackles with 7.5 for loss. He currently has made 40 tackles through four games, including 4.5 behind the line of scrimmage with a sack and a fumble recovery.
Gavin Stecker Planning More Communication with Notre Dame
Regarding his future discussions with Notre Dame, Stecker plans to “just continuing to communicate.
“Just getting some more communication set up, maybe coming back in the wintertime or the spring, something like that.”
Bettendorf, coming off a loss to Iowa City West, heads to Dubuque Senior Friday night. The Bulldogs have games scheduled with Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Dubuque Hempstead on the horizon.
According to 247Sports, Stecker is the No. 6 prospect in the Class of 2027 in Iowa and the 26th-ranked linebacker overall. In the composite recruiting rankings, he is the No. 5 Iowa prospect and 21st-rated linebacker, checking in at No. 306 overall.