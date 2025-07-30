Top Iowa Hawkeyes' Standouts Amongst Best In Big Ten Conference
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz's squad is continuing to make noise this offseason.
PFF's Max Chadwick recently released his Preseason All-Big Ten Team, with right tackle Gennings Dunker, defensive tackle Aaron Graves and punter Rhys Dakin making the cut.
It should come as no surprise that Dunker was named the best right tackle in the conference, as he was widely considered to be one of the best offensive lineman in 2024. The senior finished last season with the eighth-best PFF blocking grade at 90.4, along with fourth-highest run blocking grade at 90.1. In addition to being one of the best lineman in the run game, Dunker allowed only two quarterback hits and one sack last season for the Hawkeyes.
As for Graves, the returning veteran on the defensive side of the ball is poised for another huge season in 2025. His incredible stint in 2024 ended with him totaling 23 quarterback pressures, six sacks and three forced fumbles. Graves also posted a PFF defensive grade of 79.4 and a pass rush grade of 79.9. And with Dakin earning second-Team All-Big Ten by the media last season, Ferentz's squad was able to land a player on each segment of PFF's conference team.
