WATCH: Iowa Hawkeyes Defense Continues To Get Shredded vs. Troy
It wasn't supposed to be this hard for the Iowa Hawkeyes, but they have found themselves locked in quite a battle against the Troy Trojans.
In the third quarter, Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris picked off a pass and took it back to the house to give the Hawkeyes a 24-14 lead.
It marked 14 unanswered points for Iowa, which went into halftime down 14-10.
At that point, it looked like the Hawkeyes were about to pull away, but then, Troy once again burned the Iowa defense. This time, it was a 62-yard touchdown bomb.
It marked the third huge play Iowa surrendered to Troy on the afternoon.
First, the Trojans connected on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Then, later in the first half, they returned a punt 77 yards for a score.
Iowa went into the locker room serenaded by boos at halftime and appeared to be righting the ship in the third period until Troy struck back with another gamebreaking play.
This is very uncharacteristic of the Hawkeyes' defense, which was widely regarded as one of the nation's best heading into the season.
Iowa is coming off of a devastating loss against Iowa State last week, where the Hawkeyes blew a double-digit lead against the archrival Cyclones.
The matchup against Troy is Iowa's last non-conference game of the season. Following this contest, the Hawkeyes will begin Big Ten conference play.
Based on what we have seen from Iowa thus far, the Hawkeyes do not seem ready to face the behemoths of the Big Ten.