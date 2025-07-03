Which Iowa Hawkeyes Players are Ranked Highly in EA College Football 26?
For the second year in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the game.
EA Sports is set to release its college football game ahead of the 2025 season — EA College Football 26 — on July 10.
Iowa’s account on X (formerly Twitter) posted its 11 highest ranked players in this year’s edition of the game.
Defensive tackle Aaron Graves and offensive tackle Gennings Dunker were tied for the highest ranking, both at 91 and in the game’s top 100 players.
Graves, entering his senior year, recorded six sacks, three forced fumbles and 17 solo tackles in 2024. Dunker played 541 offensive snaps last year, earning a Pro Football Focus offensive grade of 90.4.
Center Logan Jones and free safety Xavier Nwankpa both earned ratings of 90. Jones was a first-team All-Big Ten pick in 2024, while Nwankpa combined for 41 total tackles as a junior.
Seven other Iowa players eclipsed 80 with their ratings: defensive end Ethan Hurkett (88), kicker Drew Stevens (85), running back Kamari Moulton (85), punter Rhys Dakin (85), tight end Addison Ostrenga (83), defensive end Max Llewellyn (82) and cornerback TJ Hall (82).
Last year, EA Sports released EA College Football 25, its first college football video game in a decade. In that game’s initial release, the Hawkeyes had an 87 overall rating and an 88 defensive rating, which was No. 13 in the game.
Earlier this week, the company teased that it will soon bring back its college basketball series, a game that last came out in November 2009.
Iowa opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against the Albany Great Danes. The Hawkeyes went 8-5 in 2024, losing to Missouri in the Music City Bowl.