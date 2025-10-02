Iowa Captures Back-to-Back Diane Thomason Invitational Titles
The University of Iowa women’s golf team took home the team title at the 2025 Diane Thomason Invitational.
The Hawkeyes fired a 54-hole total of 889 (296-303-290) and successfully defended their title, having also won the invitational just the year prior. Junior Maura Peters — an Iowa native — led Iowa with an even par (72) and finished with a total of 220.
The Hawkeyes played on their own home course of Finkbine Golf Course which will be seeing construction set to begin at the conclusion of the 2025 golf season and will continue throughout 2026 for purposes of renovations.
Senior Shannyn Vogler rounded out a tie for eighth place at the Diane Thomason Invitational. Her score of 221 marks a new season best and was her second top-10 finish of her career. Freshman Sunny Wang also had a strong showing, climbing a whopping 22 spots on the leaderboard to finish tied for 13th with a 54-hole total of 227 (75-80-72).
This was Wang's first top-20 finish as a Hawkeye.
Another senior, this time Riley Lewis, tied with Wang for 13th place. Lewis posted a 54-hole total of 227 (76-78-73), marking her fourth career top-20 finish.
The Hawkeyes' women's gold team returns to action by traveling to Hutchinson, Kansas, for the Prairie Dunes Invitational from Oct. 6-7. Iowa women's golf opened their 2025-26 season at Purdue's Boilermaker Classic, finishing seventh with +29.
Finkbine's upcoming renovations will focus on improving playability for all skill levels, modernizing the layout of the holes and incorporating sustainable turf technologies (for environmental and financial purposes).
Megan Menzel, the head women's coach, previously said she is excited for the steps forward Finkbine's transformation will bring to the programs.
"The renovation of Finkbine is a tremendous step forward for our program," said Menzel. "The quality and challenge of the new layout will prepare our players week-in and week-out for the types of competition and courses we play across the country. It has been exciting to spend time with Scott Hoffman and see his appreciation and vision for the property come to life."
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!