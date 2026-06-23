Bill Simmons Proposes Wild NBA Draft Scenario for Kansas' Darryn Peterson

For the better part of a year, NBA fans have questioned who will go No. 1 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. That question will finally be answered today when Commissioner Adam Silver steps to the podium and announces the top selection in one of the best draft classes in recent history.



Most scouts agree the decision will come down to either Kansas' Darryn Peterson or BYU's AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa does hold an edge in the current betting odds, but Peterson is still lurking behind him with a chance to take the top spot.

However, in a recent episode of Bill Simmons' podcast, the longtime NBA analyst proposed an entirely different scenario. Not only does he believe the former Jayhawk will not go No. 1 overall, but he also thinks the Utah Jazz could be hesitant to take him at No. 2.



"I think Danny Ainge gonna stay away from Peterson, and I could see him taking Boozer at two." Simmons said. "That would be my bet right now. I might be wrong, but I really think they're gonna take Boozer. I do. I can't explain it, but I think they're gonna take Boozer at two.”

Duke's Cameron Boozer has rarely been viewed as a better alternative to Peterson due to Peterson's higher ceiling. However, the 6-foot-9 forward was a First-Team All-American in his lone season in Durham, averaging 22.5 points and 10.2 rebounds.



The Washington Wizards have an incredibly difficult decision to make at No. 1 as they look to strengthen a core featuring veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis. Dybantsa could fit seamlessly alongside them, but Peterson would also take pressure off Young as another ball-dominant guard who can put up points in a hurry.

After a tumultuous season at KU, the questions surrounding Peterson are more about his health than his on-court ability. He dealt with a nagging cramping issue that limited him throughout the season, forcing him to exit games early and miss 11 contests.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks back after scoring against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In terms of raw talent, Peterson may top Dybantsa as the best overall prospect in this class. Still, it would be difficult to fault teams for being concerned about what transpired during his time in Lawrence if the cramping issues have not been completely resolved.



Simmons' proposal of Peterson falling outside the top two is highly unlikely, but not entirely impossible. We will have to see whether the Wizards and Jazz are willing to bet on Peterson's upside and select him with one of the first two picks.