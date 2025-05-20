Kansas Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald Named Big 12 Coach of the Year
After a spectacular showing in his third year as head coach of the Kansas baseball team, Dan Fitzgerald has been named the 2025 Big 12 Coach of the Year.
Fitzgerald is the first coach in program history to win coach of the year honors since Dave Bingham was named Big Eight Coach of the Year in 1993. That year, Bingham led KU to a final record of 45-18 and helped earned the school its one and only College World Series appearance to date.
Fitzgerald has led the Jayhawks to their best regular season in program history this year as the team has logged a school-record 42 wins, with 20 of those coming on the road (also a school record).
Kansas finished second in the Big 12, despite leading the conference in wins with a 20-10 conference record (42-14 overall). KU’s performance earned the Jayhawks a No. 2 seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament this week, and with a strong showing they could end up hosting a regional site in this year’s NCAA Tournament in June.
Under Fitzgerald’s guidance, five Jayhawks on this year’s team earned Big 12 postseason honors.
First baseman Brady Ballinger was voted First Team All-Big 12, while outfielder Jackson Hauge, pitcher Cooper Moore, and designated hitter Dariel Osoria were named Second Team All-Big 12. Utility player Brady Counsell received All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.
The team set a KU single-season record for home runs this year with 98, which is 10th most in the nation among Division I schools.
Prior to Fitzgerald’s arrival in June 2022, KU was coming off a last-place finish in the Big 12. What he’s accomplished in three short years is nothing short of remarkable, and Fitzgerald was quick to credit his entire staff for the team’s accomplishments.
"It's a great honor for my entire coaching staff," Fitzgerald said. "Individual awards always point to the awesome accomplishments of a team. My assistants are elite baseball coaches but even better men. I'm very proud of the work we have all done together."
Next up for the Jayhawks is a matchup against either TCU or Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT this Thursday streaming on ESPN+.