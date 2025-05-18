Kansas Baseball Enters Big 12 Tournament With High Expectations
What a year it's been for the Kansas baseball program -- a regular-season best 42 wins, a program record and Big 12 best 20 conference victories, a program-high 20 road victories, eight series sweeps, including five in conference play, and ranked multiple times in the Top 25. And maybe, just maybe, Big 12 Tournament champs.
Not bad for a team projected to finish ninth in the conference preseason polls, right? Kansas baseball has arguably been the biggest surprise in all of college baseball, but now the big question is, can the Jayhawks really win the Big 12 Tournament, guaranteeing an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament?
And if they don't win the Big 12 tourney, will they still get in?
The short answer, yes. Kansas is more than capable of winning the Big 12 Tournament, especially after sweeping top-seeded West Virginia in a four-game series this weekend.
However, if the Jayhawks don't, they should still make the NCAA Tournament. Their resume is more than good enough.
But back to the Big 12 Tournament. Kansas will play the winner of Baylor vs. Oklahoma State on Thursday, and if the Jayhawks win that game, which they should, Kansas would then likely play TCU in the semifinals.
TCU isn't exactly a great matchup for Kansas, but both teams are different than they were when the Horned Frogs swept the Jayhawks in April. The Horned Frogs began the season as a Top 25 team, but their pitching has hurt them down the stretch.
Even their ace, Tommy LaPour, has struggled lately, allowing five runs in each of his last two starts. And that's likely who Kansas would face in the semifinals.
So, that means we have Kansas making it to the finals. But don't be surprised if top-seeded West Virginia doesn't get there. Arizona and Cincinnati are more than capable of beating WVU. At the end of the day, we like Kansas to win the Big 12 Tournament and get a pretty good seed come NCAA Tournament time.