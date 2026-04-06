Kansas Baseball Sweeps Utah, Extends Winning Streak to 6

I thought Kansas deserved to be ranked last week after taking two of three from No. 25 Cincinnati, but it didn't happen. However, after beating Missouri on Tuesday and sweeping Utah over the weekend, voters are going to have a hard time keeping the Jayhawks out of the top 25.

Another Big 12 sweep at Hoglund 🏠#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/ZVs6Q1E1nv — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 5, 2026

The Results

Game 1: Kansas 14, Nebraska 12

Game 2: Kansas 14, Nebraska 9

Game 3: Kansas 13, Nebraska 9

Kansas has now won a season-high-tying six straight games, is 22-10 overall, and is second in the Big 12 at 9-3.



Here are three things that stood out in the Jayhawks series sweep.

The Long Ball Was Live And Well This Weekend

The Jayhawks will go as far as their offense takes them, and the Kansas bats were as hot as ever this weekend. Not only did KU score 41 runs over the weekend, but they also hit eight home runs.



Kansas has some pop in its lineup, but this was one of the few times this year that multiple guys went yard.

Tyson LeBlanc Has Monster Series

Every week someone new seems to step up for the Jayhawks offense, and this weekend it was Tyson LeBlanc. The shortstop hit two home runs this weekend, recorded four hits on Friday, drove in seven total runs and scored six times.

HAWKS TAKE THE LEAD 🚀@_TysonLeBlanc crushes his 12th homer of the season to put the Jayhawks ahead!



BOT 6 | Kansas 9, Utah 8 pic.twitter.com/Wi5xeYENE2 — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 4, 2026

LeBlanc has been one of KU's best hitters this year, but this was his weekend. LeBlanc is one of four Jayhawk batters hitting over .300 and now leads the team in stolen bases, home runs, RBIs, extra base hits, runs scored, and slugging percentage.

Mathis Nayral Continues to Pitch Like A No. 1 Starter

Nayral wasn't as good this week as he was last week, but he was still pretty darn good against the Utes on Friday. The right-hander allowed just one run on three hits over five innings, didn't walk anyone, and struck out four.

Another strong start for @MathisNayr31958 💪



» 5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 4 SO pic.twitter.com/JzA0x9lYaZ — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) April 3, 2026

The Jayhawks' bullpen struggled to hold the lead after Nayral came out, but KU's relievers did just enough to preserve the win.

The KU Bullpen Still Has Room For Improvement

Despite sweeping Utah, Kansas' bullpen struggled over the weekend. And ultimately, that's what's holding the Jayhawks back from being a top 25.



The KU 'pen allowed multiple runs in every game this weekend, and until it gets better, Kansas is simply going to have to score eight or nine runs a game to win. That's a problem, especially with how loaded he Big 12 is.

Next Up

The Jayhawks next game is on Tuesday against No. 19 Nebraska. First pitch from Hawks Field at Haymarket Park is at 6:05 p.m. (CT).