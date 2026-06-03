Kansas Baseball vs Oklahoma: Lawrence Super Regional Schedule Announced

Lawrence, Kansas, is set to be a college baseball hotspot yet again this weekend as KU baseball is set to host the program’s first-ever Super Regionals versus former Big 12 opponent Oklahoma as part of the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The Jayhawks advanced to the Super Regionals after an impressive showing in the Lawrence Regional in which they went undefeated – beating No. 4 seed Northeastern 6-3 and sweeping the Arkansas Razorbacks.

KU is one of 16 teams still competing for a spot in the 2026 College World Series, and they are one of just two Big 12 teams to reach this stage after West Virginia topped Kentucky in dramatic fashion on Monday. Others to reach the Super Regionals include North Carolina, Texas, USC, Troy, Oregon, Auburn, Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State, Cal Poly, Alabama, St. John’s, and Little Rock.

Oklahoma heads to Lawrence after upsetting the tournament’s No. 2 overall seed Georgia Tech in the Atlanta Regional. After losing to the Yellow Jackets in their second game of the regional, the Sooners battled back by beating The Citadel and Georgia Tech in a double-header on Sunday and then managed to get a walk-off win against the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the 10th in an elimination game on Monday.

KU will face off against Oklahoma starting at 5 p.m. CT this Saturday inside Hoglund Ballpark. The game will be broadcasted live on ESPN2. Game two will be played Sunday at 5 p.m. CT (broadcast details to be determined) and game three (if necessary) will be played Monday afternoon (time and broadcast information to be determined).

Ticketing information for the Lawrence Super Regionals has yet to be announced.