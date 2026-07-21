Kansas Baseball to Face Iowa in Exhibition on Famed 'Field of Dreams'

On Monday, it was announced that KU baseball will have the opportunity to play in one of the most iconic baseball venues in the country as the Jayhawks will take on Iowa in an exhibition game at the famous “Field of Dreams” ballpark in Dyersville, Iowa, on Oct. 10.

This will be the first time that two Division I baseball programs have faced off at the historic site, made famous by the 1990 Academy Awards Best Picture nominee “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.



The two teams won’t play on the original field seen in the movie – which is now used as an attraction site – but at the Field of Dreams ballpark built adjacent to the field which hosts an annual Major League Baseball (MLB) game known as the MLB at Field of Dreams game.

It’s a great opportunity for KU to continue to showcase its baseball program, which reached new heights this past season under head coach Dan Fitzgerald by winning the Big 12 Conference and Big 12 Tournament – the first Big 12 team to do both in the same season since 2009. The Jayhawks then hosted and won the Lawrence Regional as a No. 1 seed before hosting the Super Regionals where they fell to eventual national champion Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, Iowa is coming off a 33-23 season (15-15 in conference play), reaching the Big Ten Tournament for the 11th consecutive season under 13-year head coach Rick Heller.

First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Tickets are on sale now.