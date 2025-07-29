Pitcher Daniel Lopez Spurns the Baltimore Orioles and MLB to Play for KU
The Kansas baseball coaching staff got some big news recently as one of the top available pitchers in the transfer portal this offseason has decided to take his talents to Lawrence.
After being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the 12th round (No. 364 overall) of this year’s MLB Draft, Daniel Lopez announced on social media that he would instead be returning to college and playing for head coach Dan Fitzgerald and the Kansas Jayhawks during the 2026 season.
“After talking with my family and coaches, I’ve decided to return to school and continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Kansas this season,” Lopez said in a post on X. “Thank you to the Orioles and everyone who supported me. Grateful for what’s ahead! Let’s go to Omaha.”
As a freshman this past year at Odessa College in Odessa, Texas, Lopez appeared in 16 games (six as a starter) and ended the season with a 4.89 ERA, 81 strikeouts, and 38 walks.
He reportedly has the arm strength to throw consistently in the mid-to-upper 90s, which will be a huge asset for KU next year – especially if he can solidify a spot in the starting rotation. You can never have enough good arms in your bullpen either, if that ends up being his landing spot.
Lopez is a welcome addition to a Kansas roster hoping to build upon its historic 2025 season and not just get back to the NCAA Tournament but advance to Omaha for the College World Series for the first time since 1993.
If Lopez can help the Jayhawks reach that destination, he’ll hear his name called a lot sooner when the MLB Draft comes around again next year.