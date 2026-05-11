Where Kansas Baseball’s Big 12 Title Hopes Stand After WVU Sweep

The Kansas baseball team had an opportunity to claim its first-ever Big 12 regular-season title this weekend in a three-game set against No. 15-ranked West Virginia. Instead, Dan Fitzgerald's group was swept on its own home field by a run differential of 17 across the three-game span.



Although a 20-7 record in conference play for a program like KU remains an unprecedented feat, the Jayhawks can't afford to keep up this skid to close out the regular season. They now have a chance to rebound beginning Thursday after several days' rest when they face BYU in Provo.

Big 12 Standings: Top Five Schools (After May 10)

Kansas (37-15, 20-7) West Virginia (35-12, 19-8) Arizona State (34-17, 17-10) UCF (29-19, 17-10) Oklahoma State (33-18, 16-11)

Kansas head baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald walks past players before the start of the game against Wichita State at Hoglund Ballpark on April 14, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

KU holds a one-game lead over the Mountaineers in the conference standings, meaning the Jayhawks can control their destiny and claim the Big 12 title outright with a sweep over the Cougars. The last time BYU faced the Jayhawks was last year when the crimson and blue went 2-1 in Hoglund Ballpark, but the schools have not met this season.



The Cougars sit just below .500 in Big 12 play with a 13-14 league record. West Virginia is taking on a far more formidable opponent in TCU (32-18, 16-11), though they will be closing out the regular season in Morgantown, while the Jayhawks finish on the road.

This past weekend was an utter letdown for KU, especially with its typically explosive offense managing just four runs across three games. However, winning the final series over BYU (ideally a sweep) and securing the Big 12 title outright would still put the Jayhawks in a strong position to secure hosting rights for a Super Regional and a potential berth in the College World Series.