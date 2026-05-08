No. 7 Kansas Baseball vs. No. 15 West Virginia: Jayhawks Eye First Big 12 Title

The Kansas baseball program is on the brink of history this weekend as the No. 7-ranked Jayhawks welcome No. 15 West Virginia to Lawrence this weekend for a monumental home series.

The Jayhawks currently sit atop the Big 12 standings with a 20-4 record (37-12 overall) and can secure the program’s first-ever Big 12 regular season championship with a sweep over the 16-8 Mountaineers. The Jayhawks could win the conference outright with a sweep or by winning two of the three games this weekend if Arizona State (16-8) loses a game in their three-game home series versus Oklahoma State (14-10).

Two wins by the Jayhawks this weekend will secure at least a share of the Big 12 title (regardless of what Arizona State does) – which would be KU’s first conference championship in baseball since winning the Big Seven Conference title in 1949.

Kansas enters this weekend’s series against West Virginia with a perfect 12-0 record at home in conference play this season – the longest Big 12 home winning streak in program history. The 20 conference victories owned by the Jayhawks also match the program record that was set in 2025, and it marks the first time that a Big 12 team has earned 20 conference wins in back-to-back seasons since Nebraska did it in 2000 and 2001.

Overall, KU is one of the hottest teams in the country right now, having won 10 of their last 11 games and seven consecutive conference series. Their No. 7 ranking by D1Baseball is the highest in school history and puts the Jayhawks in prime position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament that begins later this month.

All three games this weekend can be streamed live on ESPN+ with first pitch of the series set for 6 p.m. CT Friday. Additional game times and information can be found on KUathletics.com.