2026 Champions Classic to Take Place in Chicago: Who Will Kansas Play?
The Champions Classic is one of the many in-season tournaments filled with loaded, high-profile teams. This tournament specifically consists of Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Kansas.
Each year, the tournament is at a different location, and next year the tournament is coming to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Kansas Jayhawks will face off against the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 10, 2026.
The Champions Classic has always been a good experience for the Jayhawks, as they play great competition before a loaded conference schedule, and they perform relatively well.
Until Tuesday night’s contest, the Jayhawks held the best overall record at 9-5, with Duke trailing right behind at 8-6. With Duke’s 78-66 win in Madison Square Garden, the Blue Devils and Jayhawks are tied with an overall record of 9-6.
Each year, programs like those participating in this tournament bring in the top recruitment classes. It is safe to say that next year’s matchup between the Jayhawks and the Wildcats will shine through the freshman class.
Currently, the Jayhawks are starting hot with the consensus No. 1 or No. 2 recruitment class for 2026. Beginning with the No. 1 point guard in the country, Taylen Kinney, it does not end there for the Jayhawks. 4-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry, and Luke Barnett also have the opportunity to make a solid impact for the Jayhawks next season.
Bill Self is still working on that class as well, as his next big addition is hopefully the best player in the entire country, Tyran Stokes. And that is where things get interesting. Stokes is down to a small list of schools, two being Kentucky and Kansas.
Kentucky is dealing with a completely different situation. They have several potential prospects, but not a single commit or signee. A few of these potential commitments include top players such as Caleb Holt, Christian Collins, Brandon McCoy, and, of course, Tyran Stokes.
It will already be intriguing to see where Stokes takes his talents, but it will be even more interesting to see which school he could potentially suit up for in this contest next season.
Regardless, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope knows how to recruit, and he has the money to land these star-studded athletes. It is only a matter of time before Kentucky starts to land commitments.
Both Kentucky and Kansas went home with losses this year in the Champions Classic, so this contest will be one college basketball fans should circle on their calendar.