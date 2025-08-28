2026 Star Davion Adkins Makes Recruitment Changes. How Does This Help Kansas?
Earlier today, it was announced that Davion Adkins has changed his official visit schedule and is now only taking three visits. The three schools Adkins will be visiting are Kansas, Houston, and Rutgers.
On July 26, Adkins announced he would be taking six official visits, which also included UCLA, Indiana, and Auburn, who have since been cut from his list.
The Top-25 prospect is from Glenn Heights, TX. He ran with Southern Assault for his AAU career, a well-known squad from Texas that is a part of the 3SSB Circuit.
Adkins, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound center, is known for his athleticism and size. Although he may appear as an undersized center, he has a 7-foot-2 wingspan, which is in his favor as he is starting to become an efficient two-way player. He is improving as a rim protector while also being productive down low on the offensive side.
This past summer, Adkins had a solid showing, averaging14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game.
Now the star prospect is looking to carry his strong summer into his senior year at his new school. He originally went to Faith Family Academy in Dallas, TX, and now will finish out his high school career at Prolific Prep in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
For Bill Self and company, Adkins making schedule changes and keeping Kansas in the mix is clearly a good sign. The part that will be interesting is seeing how much of a shot the Jayhawks truly have.
Adkins is a Texas kid, and with one of the three schools being Houston, it will be intriguing to see if any other schools can make any sort of a real push other than Kansas.
One thing in the Jayhawks' favor is, ironically, being able to make money a priority. In past recruitment battles, Kansas basketball seemed to have a done deal with a player before money would come and swoop them out of their hands. However, the recent donation from David Booth put Kansas back in the game with NIL.
In this day in age, sure, staying home can have an influence, but it has truly become about who can offer the most money.
So, Jayhawk fans don’t have to cross Adkins off the list just yet, and they shouldn’t regardless. Adkins has the opportunity to be the first member of the 2026 class and could easily help influence other prospects to make their way to Lawrence next year.