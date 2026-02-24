KANSAS

Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 14 Kansas vs No. 5 Houston

Keep track of the Kansas vs. Houston basketball score in today's matchup as we provide periodic updates of the game.
Joshua Schulman|
Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) defends against Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) defends against Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) during the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Kansas and Houston are set to tip off a crucial Big 12 battle tonight in a game that could go a long way in determining each team's Big 12 Tournament seeding. Both schools are coming off home losses on Saturday and face a quick turnaround nearly 48 hours from their last defeat.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but if you cannot tune into the contest or want live highlights, refresh this page periodically once it begins so you can keep up with the score throughout the night.

Kansas vs. Houston Live: First Half Updates

Kansas Jayhawks fans
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate a three-pointer made against BYU Cougars by Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

N/A

Second Half

N/A

How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston

Time: 8 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN

Published
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.

