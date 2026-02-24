Live Game Thread & Updates for No. 14 Kansas vs No. 5 Houston
In this story:
Kansas and Houston are set to tip off a crucial Big 12 battle tonight in a game that could go a long way in determining each team's Big 12 Tournament seeding. Both schools are coming off home losses on Saturday and face a quick turnaround nearly 48 hours from their last defeat.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN, but if you cannot tune into the contest or want live highlights, refresh this page periodically once it begins so you can keep up with the score throughout the night.
Kansas vs. Houston Live: First Half Updates
N/A
Second Half
N/A
How to Watch Kansas vs. Houston
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Channel: ESPN
Link: Watch ESPN
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04