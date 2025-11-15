3 Kansas Jayhawks Who Stood Out in Ugly Win Over Princeton
The Kansas Jayhawks played a not-so-great first half in today's matchup against Princeton. Bill Self's squad was really missing the presence of Darryn Peterson, who typically leads the offense but was held out for the second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury.
However, a few players made big-time contributions that helped the Jayhawks come out on top 76-57. These three players stood out in the victory.
Three Kansas Players Who Stood Out vs Princeton
3. Jayden Dawson - 24 MIN, 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-5 FG
While Dawson's stat line was nothing special, he had a much-needed performance today.
He played a season-high 24 minutes and competed all night on the defensive end, recording a pair of steals and coming up with several big stops.
While his jump shot still isn't where he wants it to be, he now has back-to-back games with 20 or more minutes and is finally earning the trust of Coach Self.
You can see that his confidence is rising quickly and that he is starting to figure out his role with this team.
2. Tre White - 32 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 10-13 FT
White was one of only two Jayhawks to finish in double figures, and he could have done that just through his free-throw attempts alone.
He finished with a season-high eight rebounds and was getting to the charity stripe all night. His 13 free throws attempted were tied for the most he has ever taken in a collegiate game, and even drew a crafty foul on a 3-point attempt.
It would have been nice to see him do a bit more in the flow of the offense, but he was the only Jayhawk to eclipse 30 minutes and was one of the few steady pieces in the lineup today.
1. Flory Bidunga - 27 MIN, 25 PTS, 10 REB, 3 BLK, 10-11 FG, 5-6 FT
After scoring only two points in the first 15 or so minutes, Bidunga became the catalyst for KU to break out of its slump.
He took off at the end of the first half with a pair of alley-oop dunks and never looked back from there. Bidunga sent back multiple shots and ended the game with a career-high 25 points on nearly perfect shooting.
Bidunga did everything in the paint, as he threw down vicious dunks, finished through contact, and used his left hand for post hooks. It was probably the best game we've seen from him as a Jayhawk, and it should serve as major fuel heading into the Duke matchup.