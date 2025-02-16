3 Key Stats From Kansas Basketball’s Loss to Utah
Kansas basketball’s 74-67 loss to Utah on Saturday night had its fair share of frustrating moments. A few key stats tell the story of why the Jayhawks couldn’t pull this one out.
Let’s break it down:
1. Seven Points off Turnovers
Kansas only managed seven points off of Utah’s turnovers, while Utah cashed in 22 points off the Jayhawks’ mistakes.
That’s a massive gap, and it hurt. The Jayhawks forced just seven turnovers and coughed it up 12 times themselves.
It’s tough to win when you’re losing the turnover battle like that, especially when you’re not converting the few chances you do get.
2. -15: Rylan Griffen’s Plus/Minus
Plus-minus isn’t always the best stat for judging a player, but Rylan Griffen’s -15 stood out.
The junior transfer from Alabama just had a rough night. He struggled with foul trouble (four fouls), turned it over twice, and finished with only six points.
What’s usually his calling card—defense—wasn’t there either. If you’re looking for any positives, he did hit two threes, but overall, it wasn’t his best game.
3. 123.3: KJ Adams’ Offensive Rating
One bright spot was KJ Adams’ efficiency. He had a solid offensive rating of 123.3, going 2-for-3 from the field with two assists and two rebounds.
Kansas’ offense tends to stall when Adams is on the floor, but that wasn’t the case against Utah. Unfortunately, his night ended early after he fouled out, keeping him from contributing more. It feels like there’s always a “but” when it comes to Adams’ performances.
In the end, Kansas just couldn’t piece it all together in Salt Lake City. With a tough Big 12 schedule ahead, they’ll need to clean up these areas quickly if they want to get back on track before March.