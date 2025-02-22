3 Keys to the Game for Kansas Basketball Ahead of OSU Matchup
No. 23 Kansas Basketball is set to host Oklahoma State in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday in hopes of finding that spark that this team needs with March around the corner. The Jayhawks have lost two straight and find themselves in search of a major win ahead of this Big 12 matchup.
Here are the three keys that Kansas needs to win the game.
1. Get Out Fast
The Jayhawks have not led at the first official timeout mark in their last fours games. Kansas has been starting off slow and had to play from behind early on. The Jayhawks are 1-3 in their last four games and slow starts have been an issue.
If Kansas can knock down shots early and make Oklahoma State play from behind it will be able to play to its strengths.
2. Play With Confidence
Towards the end of the first half and early in the second have against BYU, Kansas looked to be in a daze with poor body language. The poor body language led to poor shot creation and defensive unity that the Cougars capitalized on.
Jayhawks' Head Coach Bill Self said following the BYU loss that teams sometimes need something like that to pull everybody together.
Self believes that it is Kansas vs. the world and if his players can buy into that and play with a confident chip on their shoulder, the Cowboys might be in trouble.
3. Rebound The Rock
In their last two losses, the Jayhawks have lost the rebound battle by a combined 89-69. In those battles, Utah and BYU owned the offensive glass against Kansas out-rebounding the Jayhawks 26-15. More opportunities leads to more shots and more shots leads to more points scored.
If Kansas can eliminate the second chance opportunities and create more opportunities for itself, there should be no reason why they can't find itself back in the win column come Saturday night.