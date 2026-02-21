Kansas’ Injury Report vs Cincinnati Doesn’t Tell Full Darryn Peterson Story

Kansas basketball is looking to stay in the win column today against Cincinnati in preparation for the team's upcoming Big Monday matchup. This will serve as a tune-up before the Jayhawks host No. 2 Houston in Allen Fieldhouse just two days from now.



Although KU has been playing exceptionally lately, coming out victorious in nine of its last 10, the biggest storyline surrounding the program has been Darryn Peterson's health. The freshman phenom has missed 11 of his team's 26 games and has struggled to finish out contests with a lingering leg cramping ailment.

Even with a clean injury report going into today's showdown, there are still questions about whether Peterson will be able to suit up for a full 40 minutes.

Kansas’ Injury Report Is Clean, but History Suggests Otherwise

The only player listed on Kansas' final availability report was freshman Samis Calderon, who was given a "questionable" designation. That hypothetically means that no player should be limited going into today's contest.



But as the past few months have proven to Jayhawk fans, it is very unlikely that will be the case. The newly introduced Big 12 availability reports have been very vague when it comes to the health of certain players like Peterson.

Over the last two games, Peterson has appeared in a combined 42 minutes, including a season-low 18 played against Oklahoma State. A clip of him telling the coaching staff to sub him out immediately after draining a 3-pointer at the beginning of the second half quickly went viral on social media.



However, Peterson was not listed on the availability report heading into either of those contests, as he was anticipated to be good to go. The only time Peterson has been listed on an availability report in conference play was for the Sunflower Showdown on Jan. 24, which he would ultimately miss due to an ankle sprain.

Head coach Bill Self was called out on something similar after KU's win over Arizona two weeks ago, when Peterson was a late scratch from the lineup with flu-like symptoms. A reporter asked why he wasn't on the injury report when Self himself acknowledged that it was "50/50 that he may not be able to play" the day prior.

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Peterson is undoubtedly putting Self in a very unfair position with his absences. The Hall of Famer is only trying to soften the public perception around the cramping issue, and rightfully so — he needs to protect the image of perhaps the most talented player he will ever coach.



Regardless, history has proven that the Big 12's availability reports hold little to no weight, and fans should go into today's matchup with the same mindset. The program has ultimately confirmed that it will not disclose the truth behind Peterson's situation.