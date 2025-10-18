3 Overreactions From Kansas Jayhawks’ Late Night Scrimmage
During Kansas basketball's scrimmage at Late Night in the Phog last night, the Crimson team took down the Blue team 27–23.
There isn't much to take away from an exhibition where teammates are playing at half-speed defensively and mostly just trying to avoid injury, but it was still the first chance for fans to see the 2025–26 Jayhawks on the floor together.
Since there was no live stream and stats are limited to what is listed on the box score, here are a few overreactions based on what we do know from last night's scrimmage.
3-Point Shooting Could Be an Issue
Between the Crimson and Blue teams, the Jayhawks managed to shoot a combined 2-for-15 from beyond the arc.
This comes just one year after KU finished in the bottom half nationally in 3-pointers made. Could this group once again struggle from long range?
Incoming freshman Darryn Peterson missed all four of his 3-point attempts, but there is no real concern there. The bigger question is whether his supporting cast can knock down open looks.
Presumed starters Melvin Council Jr. and Tre White shot 29.9% and 32.9% from deep last season, respectively. If neither can improve from long-range, that leaves Kansas with only one true outside shooting threat between Peterson and whoever wins the final starting spot between Jayden Dawson and Kohl Rosario.
If last night showed anything, it is that the Jayhawks may once again have to make their living inside the arc.
Flory Bidunga Looks Like an Improved Passer
Bill Self mentioned this week that Bidunga has taken major strides as a passer, and we might start to see his playmaking.
He recorded two assists in last night's scrimmage. A small sample size, sure, but it is possibly a sign of things to come.
Last season, Bidunga often looked a bit stiff around the rim and uncomfortable handling the ball. If he can now run the floor with more confidence and put the ball on the court for a few dribbles, he will become a far more effective offensive weapon.
We're really grasping at straws here without any film to analyze, but even a small sign of growth from Bidunga in that area would be a major win.
Bryson Tiller Will Play Power Forward Minutes
In last night's scrimmage, the redshirt freshman Tiller spent most of his time on the floor next to big man Paul Mbiya.
The stat line wasn't very impressive as he shot just 1-for-5 from the field, but his positioning says plenty. Playing alongside a true center suggests that Coach Self views him as the backup power forward this season rather than a center.
With White expected to start at the four, Tiller now appears to be next in line for minutes behind him, especially if he keeps looking to space the floor and take threes as a stretch big.