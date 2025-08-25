Why Melvin Council Jr.’s Shooting Should Improve at Kansas
Last season, Bill Self was tasked with leading one of the poorest 3-point shooting teams Kansas has put out in his 22 years at the helm. Aside from Zeke Mayo and David Coit, the Jayhawks often struggled to hit shots from beyond the arc.
The 2025–26 roster features a slew of new faces and younger talent, with several players already showing promise from long-range (Darryn Peterson, Jayden Dawson, Kohl Rosario).
However, one player who has not established himself as a reliable shooter is St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr.
In his two seasons at the Division I level, Council has struggled from the perimeter, shooting just 26.5% from three at Wagner and most recently 29.9% at St. Bonaventure.
Although his shooting numbers have been troublesome, there is still hope that Council can flip the script in his last season of college basketball.
How Melvin Council Jr. Can Improve From Three at Kansas
For starters, Council possesses a quick, fluid jumper that he gets into without much hesitation. While his willingness to let it fly could hurt the Jayhawks if the shots aren’t falling, it’s generally better to have a confident shooter than a passive one.
The coaching staff’s priority this offseason should be to adjust his form and sharpen his shot selection.
Moreover, one possible explanation for Council’s poor 3-point numbers at St. Bonaventure was fatigue. In the previous campaign, he logged at least 15 games without a single trip to the bench, including an overtime loss in which he played all 45 minutes.
In the games he played 40+ minutes, Council shot 14-for-55 (25.4%) from three. Yet in the 19 contests he played 39 or fewer minutes in, Council shot 26-for-79 (32.9%) from outside. It may not seem like it, but that is a stark difference.
Don’t get us wrong, Council is an extremely talented two-way guard who will play a significant role at Kansas this season. But in no way, shape, or form should he be asked to play those kinds of minutes in a loaded backcourt.
Council will presumably compete with Dawson and redshirt sophomore Elmarko Jackson for the two final spots in the starting lineup. They all have vastly different skill sets, but the New York native's chances of winning a starting five job would be greatly enhanced if he improves as a shooter.
In a smaller role with more rest and better spacing around him, it is not out of the question for Council to shoot in the 35% range from 3-point land as long as he limits his volume to open shots.