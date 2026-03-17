3 X-Factors for Kansas Basketball in the 2025-26 NCAA Tournament

Despite an encouraging eight-game winning streak in the middle of conference play, the Kansas basketball team has struggled significantly heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks have lost five of their last nine games and were just steamrolled by Houston in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.



The team's struggles can be attributed to a number of factors, particularly the dip in production from a few key players in the rotation. Several Jayhawks have been playing their worst stretch of basketball all season over the past couple of weeks.

Kansas cannot afford limited output from its starting players as a top-heavy group. These three guys will be the X-factors for Bill Self and Co. in the Big Dance who could ultimately determine how far KU goes in March.

Three X-Factors for Kansas in March Madness

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Elmarko Jackson (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Elmarko Jackson

As the sixth man of one of the least effective bench units in America, Jackson is often tasked with picking up the slack of underperforming starters. He has done that multiple times in recent weeks as Bryson Tiller continues to fall out of KU's circle of trust.



The redshirt sophomore has had his ups and downs this year, but an improved outside jumper (37.2% from three) and his aptitude for getting to the foul line (five games with 6+ free throws attempted) make Jackson a crucial part of the Jayhawks' success. He brings a much-needed defensive intensity to the backcourt and takes pressure off of Darryn Peterson as a secondary ball handler.

Over the past two games, Jackson has averaged 23.0 minutes played per night, including a strong 13-point performance in a win over TCU. Self relying on him for heavier minutes than normal lately signals that he might have an expanded role in the postseason.

2. Tre White

One of the program's best transfer additions of the NIL era, White will undoubtedly be an X-factor for the Jayhawks in the tournament. He has experienced March Madness at two of his previous stops, the first at USC in 2023 and the most recent being at Illinois last year.



What makes White especially valuable is his shooting stroke, evidenced by his career-high 42.1% 3-point percentage. Aside from Peterson, he is the only player in the starting five who can be trusted to knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Tre White (3) passes to Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, his jump shot has been far from consistent as of late, as he shot 27.3% from long-range during an eight-game stretch from Jan. 16 to Feb. 14. He'd go on to shoot threes at a 51.5% clip in the final six contests of the regular season, just to go 2-for-9 (22.2%) in his two Big 12 Tournament appearances.



White's defense and rebounding are still beneficial tools, but what the Jayhawks need most from him is to connect on outside shots. If he is not knocking down his open looks, it is going to be difficult for Kansas to generate high-quality offensive possessions.

1. Bryson Tiller

For the first time all season, Tiller was benched for an entire half against Houston, and he would later be called out by Coach Self in his postgame press conference for a lack of effort. The next few days will reveal just how tough he really is.



The Overtime Elite product is in the midst of an awful stretch where he has scored four or fewer points in five of his last seven contests. He has one of the worst plus-minuses on the team during this rut and was replaced by Jackson to start the second half last time out.

Tiller's home/road splits this season are staggering, and not in a good way. In games away from Allen Fieldhouse — not including neutral sites — Tiller is averaging 6.1 points and 5.5 rebounds on 40.0% shooting, as opposed to his 9.3 points and 6.1 rebounds on 50.5% shooting at home.



Many of Tiller's mistakes have been more mental than physical, but the fact remains that he has been giving up too many offensive rebounds and easy baskets on the defensive end. KU cannot make a deep tournament run without his production, so it remains to be seen whether he will fade in March or be a Jayhawk hero over the next few weeks.