What Roster Priorities Must Kansas Address After Landing Tyran Stokes?

Following the commitment of Tyran Stokes to Kansas, head coach Bill Self has likely finalized his starting rotation for the 2026-27 campaign. The Jayhawks have added three transfers and assembled a five-man freshman class that is far and away the best in the country.



As impressive as this offseason has been for KU, it isn't quite finished yet. The calendar is about to flip to May, and there are still five roster spots the team must fill.

It remains to be seen whether those openings will be filled by quality transfers or depth pieces, but this roster is still missing a few key elements. The coaching staff must address a couple of holes in the rotation.

What Comes Next for Kansas After Landing Tyran Stokes?

The starting five is set, and the Jayhawks have two quality bench pieces in Kohl Rosario and Paul Mbiya. Incoming freshmen Davion Adkins, Trent Perry, and Luke Barnett could also see limited playing time in spurts.



However, the backcourt feels a bit thin now that Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell are no longer with the program. For two of the past three seasons, they served as the top guard options off the bench to handle the ball.

Rosario and Barnett are more off-ball players, and Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney won't be able to run the point for 40 minutes a night. The biggest priority right now is a score-first guard who can handle the ball and ideally provide some defensive value, similar to what Jackson and McDowell brought.

Two names that have surfaced in recent weeks are Vyctorious Miller, an Oklahoma State transfer who visited KU's campus earlier this month, and Kansas State transfer Abdi Bashir Jr. The Omaha native reportedly completed a Zoom call with the coaching staff yesterday and would fit the sixth-man role perfectly.



The frontcourt with Christian Reeves and Mbiya appears to be in a solid spot, but the team still needs one or two more backcourt players to carry the offensive load when the starters are resting. It also couldn't hurt to add another 3-and-D wing similar to Rosario to compete for minutes on the second unit.