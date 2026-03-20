5 Quick Things to Know Before Tuning Into Kansas vs Cal Baptist
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Kansas and Cal Baptist are set to take the court tonight in the Round of 64. They will be preceded by St. John's and Northern Iowa, and the winner of that game will play the following victor on Sunday.
Although there have been some exciting upsets in the first day and a half of March Madness, this game has not been circled as a popular upset pick by analysts. The Lancers are hoping to prove the media wrong tonight with a shocking win.
If you're tuning into the contest, there are a few things you should know about each team. Here is some background information on the showdown.
5. First-Ever NCAA Tournament Appearance
Cal Baptist is only in its eighth year at the Division I level, as it previously competed in the NAIA and Division II ranks until 2018. The school was not eligible for postseason play until a few years ago, but it now gets an opportunity to make noise in the tournament.
Head coach Rick Croy has built the program into one of the better teams in the WAC in a little over a decade. He is looking to add another milestone to his resume tonight.
4. Pair of Elite Defenses
Like Kansas, the Lancers boast one of the strongest defenses in the tournament. They have the No. 53-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom — not as high as Kansas' top 10 number, but still impressive for a mid-major nonetheless.
What's even more remarkable about CBU's defense is that it holds its opponents to the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the country. The Jayhawks have been inconsistent from beyond the arc, so perimeter shooting will be one of the keys to victory for KU tonight.
3. Cal Baptist’s Star Player
Cal Baptist's star player is someone who has the perfect makings of a March Madness hero. He is 5-foot-10 point guard Dominique Daniels Jr., the WAC Player of the Year and one of the most prolific scorers in the country.
The undersized Daniels is a native of Compton, California, who spent two years at a JUCO before playing three strong seasons at Cal Baptist. He is hoping to extend his collegiate career by at least one more game by leading the Lancers to their first tournament win in program history.
2. Kansas’ Recent Tournament Struggles
Kansas has found itself in unfamiliar territory in recent years, failing to make it out of the first weekend of the Big Dance since 2022. It was bounced in the first round last year against Arkansas, marking just the third time Bill Self has exited the tournament without at least one win.
The Jayhawks are hoping to make a deeper run this year in what could be one of Self's final seasons at the helm. Still, they will start with a sneaky-good Cal Baptist team that cannot be overlooked.
1. Jayhawks Are Massive Betting Favorites
Kansas opened as a 9.5-point betting favorite, but the line has risen all the way to 14.5 points in the Jayhawks' favor. The moneyline for KU is -1450, while CBU's is +810.
The general public is clearly siding with one side tonight. However, upsets are possible in any March Madness game, making this quite a generous spread for Kansas.
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A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04