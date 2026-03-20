5 Quick Things to Know Before Tuning Into Kansas vs Cal Baptist

Kansas and Cal Baptist are set to take the court tonight in the Round of 64. They will be preceded by St. John's and Northern Iowa, and the winner of that game will play the following victor on Sunday.



Although there have been some exciting upsets in the first day and a half of March Madness, this game has not been circled as a popular upset pick by analysts. The Lancers are hoping to prove the media wrong tonight with a shocking win.

If you're tuning into the contest, there are a few things you should know about each team. Here is some background information on the showdown.

5. First-Ever NCAA Tournament Appearance

Cal Baptist is only in its eighth year at the Division I level, as it previously competed in the NAIA and Division II ranks until 2018. The school was not eligible for postseason play until a few years ago, but it now gets an opportunity to make noise in the tournament.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; California Baptist Lancers head coach Rick Croy watches forward Jonathan Griman (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Head coach Rick Croy has built the program into one of the better teams in the WAC in a little over a decade. He is looking to add another milestone to his resume tonight.

4. Pair of Elite Defenses

Like Kansas, the Lancers boast one of the strongest defenses in the tournament. They have the No. 53-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency on KenPom — not as high as Kansas' top 10 number, but still impressive for a mid-major nonetheless.



What's even more remarkable about CBU's defense is that it holds its opponents to the second-lowest 3-point percentage in the country. The Jayhawks have been inconsistent from beyond the arc, so perimeter shooting will be one of the keys to victory for KU tonight.

3. Cal Baptist’s Star Player

Cal Baptist's star player is someone who has the perfect makings of a March Madness hero. He is 5-foot-10 point guard Dominique Daniels Jr., the WAC Player of the Year and one of the most prolific scorers in the country.

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Cal Baptist guard Dominique Daniels Jr. (1) speaks at a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The undersized Daniels is a native of Compton, California, who spent two years at a JUCO before playing three strong seasons at Cal Baptist. He is hoping to extend his collegiate career by at least one more game by leading the Lancers to their first tournament win in program history.

2. Kansas’ Recent Tournament Struggles

Kansas has found itself in unfamiliar territory in recent years, failing to make it out of the first weekend of the Big Dance since 2022. It was bounced in the first round last year against Arkansas, marking just the third time Bill Self has exited the tournament without at least one win.



The Jayhawks are hoping to make a deeper run this year in what could be one of Self's final seasons at the helm. Still, they will start with a sneaky-good Cal Baptist team that cannot be overlooked.

1. Jayhawks Are Massive Betting Favorites

Kansas opened as a 9.5-point betting favorite, but the line has risen all the way to 14.5 points in the Jayhawks' favor. The moneyline for KU is -1450, while CBU's is +810.



The general public is clearly siding with one side tonight. However, upsets are possible in any March Madness game, making this quite a generous spread for Kansas.