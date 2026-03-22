5 Quick Things to Know Before Tuning Into Kansas vs St. John's

The highly anticipated clash between Kansas and St. John's will come to fruition today following each team's victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Whoever wins this game will receive an opportunity to face off with top-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16.



There is a plethora of history behind both of these programs, but only one can come out on top. Here are five things that viewers should know before tuning in this afternoon.

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks coach Bob Self watches game play during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

5. Rematch of 1952 National Championship Game

Kansas and St. John's have met in the NCAA Tournament once before, and it is a game that went down in the history books. The two schools faced off in the Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington, where the Jayhawks would secure an 80-63 victory for their first-ever NCAA championship.



It was one of the final years Phog Allen coached the program, and Clyde Lovellette was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. KU would go on a 36-year title drought after this win before Danny and the Miracles would take home the next crown in 1988.

4. Each Team Is on an Opposite Trajectory

After a lackluster start to nonconference play, St. John's has completely flipped the script on its season. It has won 20 of its past 21 games, including a dominant blowout victory over UConn in the Big East championship game.



Meanwhile, the Jayhawks peaked during the middle of the season with an eight-game winning streak but have looked questionable since. They've lost to Cincinnati and Arizona State over the past few weeks and nearly collapsed down the stretch in a fierce comeback attempt by Cal Baptist in the Round of 64.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out during the game against BYU Cougars inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 31, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no doubt that one team is playing better than the other heading into this contest. Still, everyone starts off the year 0-0 in March Madness, and KU can quiet the narratives that have been following it with a win today.

3. St. John’s Best Player Used to Be a Jayhawk

Senior forward Zuby Ejiofor has been a revelation for the Red Storm over the past two campaigns, taking home the Big East Player of the Year award this season. However, he also has historical ties to his team's second-round opponent, as he spent one year in Lawrence before transferring to St. John's the same year Pitino accepted the head coaching opening.

While St. John's Zuby Ejiofor said he has "a lot of love" for Bill Self, his dad sat in on their Kansas exit meeting. "Telling him he's not good enough to play, that put a fire in (Zuby). It was like, 'All right Dad, get me out of here.'



"100 % he wants to show Coach Self that… https://t.co/lIBQ7JUsw1 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) March 21, 2026

Ejiofor is one of the best two-way stars in the country and surely doesn't want his collegiate career to be ended by the same school he departed three years ago. Although he contends that there is no ill will between him and Coach Self, there is no question that Ejiofor will be looking to make a statement against the program that prioritized Hunter Dickinson over him.

2. Kansas Has One Key Advantage

We can talk about Kansas' flaws all day, but the Jayhawks have one key advantage in this matchup that St. John's cannot take away. That is freshman phenom Darryn Peterson, arguably the most talented player in the country and a projected top-2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 19-year-old star is averaging 20.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his injury-riddled season in Lawrence, including a 28-point outing in his NCAA Tournament debut. Even if his teammates aren't performing at a high level, the Canton, Ohio, native is capable of taking over a game single-handedly.

1. Two of the Greatest Coaches Ever Square Off

If you look past the vacated wins and tournament appearances, Self and Pitino have combined to reach 11 Final Fours and win four national titles. Despite their long list of respective accomplishments, they have only matched up on the sidelines once before — in a 2021 meeting when Pitino was at Iona.



It almost feels unbelievable that two of the most respected coaches in the history of the sport could avoid each other for so long, but today will mark their second and potentially final showdown ever. Fans should make sure to appreciate this coaching masterclass featuring two legends of the game.