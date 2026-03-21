Social Media Reacts to Kansas’ Nail-Biting Tournament Win Over Cal Baptist

If you turned off the Kansas vs. Cal Baptist game in the second half before it got close, we wouldn't have blamed you. The Jayhawks led by 20 points with eight minutes to go and appeared to have secured an easy win.



But in the final minutes, Lancers star Dominique Daniels Jr. went berserk, knocking down several 3-pointers and cutting his team's deficit to as few as six points with a minute to go. Unfortunately for CBU, it was unable to pull off the program's first NCAA Tournament win, but it was still an exciting game nonetheless.

Darryn Peterson Was Phenomenal Tonight

The catalyst of Kansas' offense tonight was star freshman Darryn Peterson, who finished with 28 points in his opening March Madness appearance. He shot 11-for-24 from the field, connected on four 3-pointers, and hit some crucial baskets late to fend off the comeback attempt. It was quite an impressive outing for someone who had missed his first six shot attempts of the game.

"That was high-level stuff."



Darryn Peterson showing off the footwork. pic.twitter.com/AjI8JSimRt — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

However, one of the reasons the score was so close down the stretch was because Peterson stopped taking shots in crunch time. It even appeared as though his teammates were waving him off in some situations so they could get shots up themselves, something that caught the attention of several disgruntled fans on social media.

He's more than once had the chance to give Peterson the ball during these final 2 minutes. The in-bounds was designed to throw to him in the backcourt and instead went to Flory at mid-court. https://t.co/KzVWesAlaa — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) March 21, 2026

KU’s struggles come down to the regression of two players, Tre White & Melvin Council. They have completely fallen off the past 2-3 weeks and it showed big time against Cal Baptist.



Lol why White & Council waving Peterson off at the end was infuriatingly mind blowing#RockChalk — Paul P. (@PaulieP33) March 21, 2026

Cal Baptist Started off the Night Slowly

Had the Lancers not begun the game so poorly, they may have pulled off the upset. But when you score 18 points in the first half and don't make it competitive until the final few minutes, your team doesn't stand much of a chance against a blue-blood program like Kansas.



Many people on social media rightfully thought this was going to be a 40-point blowout after halftime. The Lancers trailed by 20 at the break and weren't putting up much of a fight, as star player Daniels had shot 1-for-10 from the field.

Not one single player on Cal Baptist had any idea they were playing a basketball game tonight. What a disgraceful effort — Nick Goodman (@nickgoodman18) March 21, 2026

Cal Baptist made 7 shots in the 1H against KU - the fewest by an opponent in the 1H of a tournament game since Providence went 7-35 on 3/25/22#kubball — Adam Sullivan (@Sully_2029) March 21, 2026

But Then... Cal Baptist Erupted

Just when it appeared that the Lancers were down and out, they gave the crowd something to cheer for. Cal Baptist fans across the arena erupted after Daniels hit a few momentum threes that gave them a sliver of hope.



Even if CBU was the losing team tonight, it deserves some credit for how it battled back. Social media gave Rick Croy's group its props online.

The last 10 minutes of the Kansas/Cal Baptist game was super weird.



It went from Darryn Peterson dominating to Darryn Peterson not touching the ball at all.



A 26-point lead turning into there being some game pressure was strange.



Related: Dominique Daniels Jr. was terrifying. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) March 21, 2026

CAL BAPTIST!



Apparently Kansas has forgotten how to play offense these last five minutes



Down to six with 1:06 to play on CBS — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 21, 2026

Cal Baptist was down 26 in the 2nd half against Kansas, and went on an 18-2 run while holding the Jayhawks to just 2 points for over 8 minutes.



Dominique Daniels Jr. was incredible in the second half. Tough 8-point loss in the end, but holy resilience. pic.twitter.com/9St2DQ9hKu — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) March 21, 2026

If Cal Baptist played like this during 1st half ... this game would have gone to the wire. They were able to claw back into this game but just ran out of time. #MarchMadness — Cris Diokno 🇵🇭 (@cristeven) March 21, 2026

Gotta respect that effort that Cal Baptist and Dominique Daniels Jr. gave in that 2nd half. They never stopped fighting. — lucky (@Lucky8Jackson) March 21, 2026

Either Way, Survive and Advance!

We can talk about all the what-ifs in this scenario, but Kansas was ultimately the winning team tonight. Now, the St. John's matchup everyone has been waiting for will take place on Sunday.



For the second time ever, legendary head coaches Bill Self and Rick Pitino will face off on the sidelines. The Jayhawks survived and advanced, and now have an opportunity to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in four years.

It will be 4 seed Kansas vs 5 seed St. John's on Sunday in San Diego.



Pitino vs Self

Zuby Ejiofor vs his old team

Darryn Peterson against the St. John's defense

Adidas must be thrilled #sjubb — Dave (@SJUDave) March 21, 2026