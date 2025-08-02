5-Star Point Guard Deron Rippey Jr. Schedules Visit to Kansas
One of the top-ranked players in the 2026 high school basketball recruiting class has scheduled an official visit to Kansas later this year, according to 247Sports.com.
Five-start point guard Deron Rippey Jr. is slated to come to Lawrence on Nov. 2, where he’ll have a chance to see KU take on Green Bay the following day inside Allen Fieldhouse for the first game of the Jayhawks’ 2025-26 season.
He’ll be joined by fellow five-star prospect Toni Bryant – one of the top power forwards in the 2026 class – who also plans to visit KU that same weekend.
Rippey, a 6-foot-2 guard from Blairstown, New Jersey, is rated as the No. 2 point guard in the 2026 class behind only Taylen Kinney – another highly touted Kansas target who plans to visit on Aug. 22 – and the No. 16 player overall.
As a junior this past season at Blair Academy in New Jersey, Rippey averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game to help lead his team to a 24-4 record and a Prep Open State Tournament title.
Rippey was named the 2024-25 Gatorade New Jersey Boys Basketball Player of the Year for his efforts and solidified himself as one of the best high school players in the country.
KU is one of 12 finalists vying for Rippey’s services along with Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, and others.