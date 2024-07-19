Alabama Transfer Rylan Griffen Set to Elevate Kansas' Game with Elite Skillset
Rylan Griffen has made a name for himself as a dynamic, high-level role player, and now, he’s set to bring his talents to Kansas.
Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 190 pounds, Griffen aims to secure the starting shooting guard position for the Jayhawks after an impressive stint at Alabama where he became a reliable sharpshooter.
Last season, Griffen demonstrated his knock-down ability by making over 39% of his 146 catch-and-shoot three-pointers, exuding confidence whether pulling up in transition or driving to the paint. Though occasionally reckless, his scoring potential remains undeniable. Beyond his offensive contributions, Griffen matured into a selfless playmaker with increasingly sharp vision, all while maintaining a relaxed demeanor off the court.
Kansas, in desperate need of an elite floor-spacer, has found their solution in Griffen.
His ability to stretch the floor will be crucial, and with a concerted effort to enhance his defense, Griffen could significantly improve his NBA Draft stock. Currently projected as a late first-round pick, he has the potential to develop into an elite 3-and-D player. Under Bill Self’s guidance, Griffen could emerge as one of the top players in the nation.
Averaging 11.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting nearly 40% from beyond the arc in 2023, Griffen proved his worth time and again. Mid-season, he hit his stride, averaging nearly 14 points over a 17-game stretch from late December to the end of February for the Crimson Tide. Despite an inconsistent finish to the regular season, he regained his shooting touch in the NCAA tournament, hitting over 48% of his three-point attempts. Griffen also used his considerable length to effectively neutralize defenders, showcasing his gaudy, yet raw, defensive skills. Memorable performances included a 19-point game with five three-pointers in Alabama’s Sweet 16 win over top-seeded North Carolina and a 13-point, eight-assist showing against Clemson in the regional final, leading Alabama to their first-ever Final Four.
Griffen’s ability to deliver in clutch moments was evident, too. He twice scored a career-high 21 points against Missouri and Kentucky, had 19 games with double-digit points, and ten games with three or more three-pointers. As a freshman, he averaged 5.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.
Before his collegiate success, Griffen was a standout at Richardson High School in Texas, ranked as the No. 3 shooting guard and No. 49 overall player in the 2022 class. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals during his senior year playing alongside current Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace.
“It was a tough decision, but feel like I just needed a change of scenery,'' Griffen said in a video posted to Kansas' instagram on Wednesday. "And when you leave and you enter the transfer portal, you start to look at rosters and see where you fit. And I feel like this was the best fit for me out of all the options I had."
With a loaded roster, Kansas fans can anticipate Griffen dazzling on the court next season with his sharpshooting precision and increasingly daunting defense—a truly formidable sight for the rest of the country.
If Griffen can reach his full potential, another title might just find its way back to Lawrence.
