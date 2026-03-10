Kansas Basketball Coach Bill Self Responds to Retirement Rumors

The question of “When will Bill Self retire?” is one that has been swirling among Kansas basketball fans and media members alike for a couple of years now.

The chatter of his future really started when Self had to miss the 2023 Big 12 Tournament and NCAA Tournament after being hospitalized due to chest tightness and balance concerns. During his stay, he had a heart catheterization and two stents placed to treat blocked arteries

The conversation grew when he was hospitalized again in June 2025 and had two additional stents put in. Self then missed the Colorado game in January due to chest issues and the talk only grew louder.

It’s led many to speculate as to whether this would be his final season at the helm of the Kansas program. But Self put those rumors to rest on Tuesday when talking to reporters ahead of the team’s upcoming trip to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

“There are a lot of things out there … all it takes is for one person to say it and then it’s your guys’ job to follow up on that one person,” Self said. “But I wouldn’t believe what social media or the internet is saying. I actually feel pretty good and I’m really excited about the next (hopefully) several weeks, whatever it can be.”

Another reporter asked if the speculation surrounding his future has played a role in recruiting.

“The only people that have asked me about it is you guys (the media),” Self responded. “But no, I haven’t had to address it one time with anybody.”

What to make of Self’s comments

It’s natural for people to inquire about Self’s coaching future given his health scares and his age, in addition to the ongoing challenges with Name, Image, and Likeness and the transfer portal that likely played a role in the retirement of several of his peers – such as Roy Williams, Jay Wright, and others – these past few years.

But if he feels comfortable with where his health is, then there is no reason why he shouldn’t keep coaching. He’s earned that right.

Self is still coaching at a high level. He’s still recruiting at a high level. And most importantly, he still loves the game and loves what he does – especially this time of year.

“March is the best time of year,” he said. “This is what we love to do and live for.”